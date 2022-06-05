It was yet another very good day for Anees Bazmee directs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as 4.55 crores more came in. From Friday (2.81 crores) to Saturday the jump has been fantastic and pretty much on the expected lines as well. The film is collecting next onto to Samrat Prithviraj and best amongst all the other movies in the running and that too when it’s in its third week.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 could well have crossed the 150 crores mark in 16 days flat but then it’s going to do that today as it currently stands at 149.11 crores. The film has exceeded expectations by a margin and is still running strong, which means so much more is yet to come. In fact, as you read this, the 150 crores milestone would already have been crossed and by the close of the day, the film should be in the 155-156 range.

For the film to achieve an excellent milestone of 175 crores, only around 20 crores more now needs to be added, out of which around 7 crores would come in the coming weekdays. That would leave the job of bringing in around 13 crores more in a couple of following weeks, which should be a cakewalk given the pace that has been generated so far and the lack of any new competition.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

