Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Seems like the first day was a tough day for Akshay Kumar as its latest release opened a little below than expectations. Co-starring Manushi Chhillar, who marks her Bollywood debut with the Chandraprakash directorial, it also stars an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar among others. The film is based on the life of warrior Prithviraj Chauhan.

Advertisement

The film hit the screens on this Friday, i.e, on June 3 marking a clash with Adivi Sesh starrer Major and Kamal Haasan-led Vikram at the box office.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj has been receiving mixed responses from its fans and critics. As per the early trends flowing in, the historical drama seems to have maintained the pace at the box office on the 2nd day of its release. As per the latest media reports, Prithviraj has minted around 10-12 crores at the domestic box office. Its total collections now stand at 20.60-22.60 crore.

Samrat Prithviraj’s day 1 collection are lower than Akshay Kumar’s last release Bachchhan Paandey which had earned 13.25 crores on its opening day. However, the film was a box office failure because of The Kashmir Files which had arrived at the box office a week early but kept doing wonders for a month.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan led Vikram seems to be ruling the box office. It is not only being lauded by its fans but has also received a positive response from critics.

Meanwhile, Koimoi also reviewed Samrat Prithviraj and rated it 2.5 stars. Speaking about Akshay’s performance, the reviewer wrote, “Along with me, many were extremely sceptical of Akshay Kumar claiming to shoot the film in just around 50 days, because of obvious reasons. A character like Samrat Prithviraj needs to be nailed both physically & mentally. While the fake moustache was bothering from scene one, the makers decided to give him a perfectly trimmed, shaped thick beard in the climax in a scene he was captured for months by a certain someone in the film. I know I’m nitpicking, but that’s why a film like this requires a lot more than 50 days & 130 minutes of runtime. Don’t get me wrong, he wasn’t bad at all, Akshay did the best he could but it’s not the best this character deserved.”

Coming back, let’s wait and watch how much it will earn on its first weekend.

Must Read: Major Box Office Day 1 (Hindi) Mahesh Babu Produced Film Is Fighting Hard, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Rakes In Amazing Numbers On Its Day 15

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram