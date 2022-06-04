The pandemic affected the business of films at the box office with theatres being shut for extended amounts of time. While after the first wave we saw some films do good at the BO, films released post the second wave has restored our fate. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to shine in Week 3, Major fights hard on Day 1.

Despite clashing with other releases like Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, both films left an impression. Major Box Office Day 1 (Hindi) & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 15’s box office numbers are in. Read on to know how they fared at the ticket counter yesterday!

Major Box Office Day 1 Collection

As tweeted by a trade analyst, Sashi Kiran Tikka’s Major – which stars Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an army officer who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has not performed as well at the box office. As per the tweet, the Hindi version of the Mahesh Babu Entertainment produced film earned ₹ 96 lakhs on its first Friday.

Tremendous critical acclaim and positive word of mouth reviews if translated into good footfall can lead to the film’s having a healthy weekend total. As per the same film analyst, Major’s Telugu version has opened very well.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 15

Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been impressive at the box office ever since it was released in theatres on May 20. While its third Friday collection has seen a drop, the business the horror-comedy is doing is still commendable. As per a trade website, the Anees Bazmee directorial has seen a 30% drop on Friday as compared to its Thursday collection.

As per a trade analyst’s tweet, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected ₹ 2.81 crore on its 15th day, taking its total India box office business to ₹ 144.56 crore.

