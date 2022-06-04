Vikram Box Office Day 1 (Early Trend): ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan is returning to the silver screen after five year long hiatus. His epic action thriller film has been making a lot noise ever since it was announced. Fans of the legendary star are egerly waiting for it to release.

Advertisement

The epic action thriller film has an exciting star cast Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal, and Fahadh Faasil. The excitement among the fans are at all time high as advance booking began six days ago. This indicates that the film’s opening day collection will be in double digits.

Advertisement

As per trade reports coming in, kamal Haasan’s Vikram is likely to collect Rs 35-37 crores* all over India and in all languages. However, it is also worth pointing out that the film’s major chunk of collection is also likely to be in the Tamil language as advance booking for the film is filling fast.

The action thriller film that brings together a powerhouse of talents Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Much to everyone’s surprise and delight Suriya Sivakumar will also be seen as a cameo appearance.

The filmmaker recently even teased the first look poster of Suriya from Vikram and thanked the actor for accepting a short but important cameo role. The action thriller will be released on June 3 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam.

*Estimates. All numbers are yet to be declared official.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Starrer Is Now Available On Pay-Per-View

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram