Ahead of its theatrical release on June 3, thespian Kamal Haasan’s latest film offering ‘Vikram’ is literally touching new heights. On Wednesday, the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai provided the setting for the movie’s trailer.

The actor-producer was recently in Dubai for the final leg in promoting the film. The team was overjoyed to see glimpses of the film projected onto the world’s tallest building.

Fans of the veteran actor gathered in large numbers and cheered as the movie trailer was projected on to the Burj. When visuals from the movie flashed on the towering structure, the actor responded with a brief smile. Later, from the hotel balcony, he waved out to the fans on the street below as they chanted ‘Vikram, Vikram!’

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, Raaj Kamal Films International, the power-packed action thriller stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Pen studios’ Distribution division Pen Marudhar has acquired the Hindi distribution rights of the film.

