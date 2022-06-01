Kamal Haasan is one of the greatest actors of the Tamil film industry and a collaboration with him is a dream for every artist. He is currently working on the promotions of his next film Vikram which is also expected to feature Suriya in a cameo role. In a recent conversation with the media, Haasan opened up on another project where he will be sharing screen space with the Jai Bhim actor and the fans are totally in for a treat with this one.

Haasan’s Vikram is all set to hit the theatres on June 3 and the anticipation around it is massive, to say the least. The movie has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features actors like Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan opened up on how his collaboration with Suriya for Vikram played out. “I just called him up one day to do this role. It wasn’t a regular producer – actor call, I just told him ‘I want you to do this on 8 and 9’ to which he responded, ‘I can do it from 10’. We locked things and started the shoot. It’s a cameo, not a very big role. We have been wanting to work on a feature film for a while now and Vikram has set the ball rolling. Let’s say, Vikram is breaking the ice kind of a scenario,” he said.

Speaking about another film that will feature him and Suriya together, Kamal Haasan said, “Suriya is another great admirer of mine and I admire his work. In-fact, I have already approached him to do a film for Raaj Kamal Films, where I will take a back seat and watch him perform. He wanted to do a film with me, but he was nervous and worried. We have given him a couple of scripts, which were initially meant for me. He said ‘that’s your script, how can I do it.’ But then I convinced him saying, ‘there’s nothing called your script and my script’. So yes, that’s how it all started.”

