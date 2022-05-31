It’s going to be a big Friday this week as the Indian film industry is going to witness a high voltage clash. Particularly speaking about the Tamil industry, Vikram led by Kamal Haasan is ready to take the box office by storm. While predictions have started flowing in, the hot talk is about one GOT (Kamal) eyeing to battle it out with another GOT (Rajinikanth). If you’re confused, scroll below to know all details.

Before we get started, for those who aren’t aware, it’s going to be a three-way clash as Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Adivi Sesh’s Major and Kamal led actioner are arriving this Friday. The advance booking is open for all the three films and all of them are looking for a bumper start.

Now coming to only Vikram, the film is the biggest Tamil film of 2022. It’s going great guns in the pre-release buzz as excitement is at its peak. Be it promotions, reports of pre-release business or advance booking, the epic actioner is enjoying a huge craze. As Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are joining the force with Kamal Haasan, movie lovers are crazily anticipating it.

With all positives working in favour and being a pan-Indian release, Vikram is touted to challenge Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0’s opening day collection. For the unversed, the Shankar directorial had made a whopping 63 crores on day 1 upon its release in 2018. Not much but Kamal Haasan’s actioner has a slight chance of crossing that figure to become the highest Tamil opener ever (inclusive of collections from other dubbed versions).

Speaking of limitations, Vikram is in a big clash and its Indian screen count is about 4000-4100 screens. On the other hand, 2.0 had secured a huge count of 6500+ screens. Another important factor was Akshay Kumar‘s presence which yielded a terrific start for Shankar’s film in the Hindi belt. On the other hand, there’s no such big crowd-pulling Hindi star in Kamal Haasan’s film and is totally dependent on the start of its Tamil version.

Let’s wait and see what happens on 3rd June!

