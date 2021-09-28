One of the most anticipated Bollywood movies right now is of course Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The anticipation has hit the ceiling because the film has already seen a one year delay, and is in the making for quite sometime. While the team has wrapped up the movie, the makers have now announced the new confirmed release date. The announcement has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on and do not forget to vote.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood cult classic film Forrest Gump that starrer Tom Hanks. The movie directed by Advait Chandan has been in the making for long and also suffered the wrath of the pandemic. Now as Maharashtra government is all set also theatres to open gate for audience, the makers gave out a new release date and it is releasing in Valentine’s 2022. Check the announcement below and don’t forget to vote.

Laal Singh Chaddha Poster Ft. Aamir Khan On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? VOTE NOW!

After unveiling the motion poster of Laal Singh Chaddha, the makers also released the first poster of the movie featuring the look of Aamir Khan, for which everyone was waiting for.

Aamir Khan took to social media to unveil the first poster on November 13, 2019. In the poster, Aamir is sitting in a train wearing a turban in a casual attire with a bright smile on his face. His eyes and overall look conveys the innocence of his character.

Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal…Laal Singh Chaddha.🙏 pic.twitter.com/aXI1PM8HIw — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 18, 2019

While we are in love of Aamir’s look from the movie, let us know how much you liked it by rating in the poll below.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s Motion Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is amongst the highly anticipated releases of 2020. It also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in female lead. The film is based on one of the best and iconic films in the history of Hollywood cinema, Forrest Gump. The makers revealed the first motion poster on November 6, 2019.

In the motion poster, we can see a white feather comes flying on the screen which inscribes Laal Singh Chaddha with a backdrop of sky. The motion poster has a song playing in the background which sounds, “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum…”

Kya pata hum mein hai kahani,

ya hai kahaani mein hum… pic.twitter.com/mDMA21J51z — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 6, 2019

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film releases on Christmas 2020 and we are excited than ever for this one. Let us know how much you liked the motion poster and rate the buzz in the poll section below.

