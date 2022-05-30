Sidhu Moose Wala’s death came as a shocker to the entire world not just for the intensity of the incident but also for the way the whole case played out. The singer-turned-politician was travelling in his vehicle at Jawaharke village of Mansa with a cousin and a close friend when the incident occurred. In the most recent development, a CCTV footage has been going viral on social media which shows two vehicles tailing Moose Wala’s black SUV on a busy road.

For the unversed, Sidhu has presented the industry with a series of hits over the last few years and some of them hold a special place in the hearts of his listeners even today. He also joined Indian politics recently and contested at the Punjab assembly elections this year through a Congress ticket. The singer, whose real name was Shubhdeep Sidhu, however, lost to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Vijay Singla.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s sudden demise opened a series of conspiracy theories and some of them involved dirty politics and gang wars. A few hours after whole incident made it to the national headlines, a Canada-based gangster named Goldy Brar put up a Facebook post taking up the responsibility for Moose Wala’s assassination. As per a report by Times Now, the above-mentioned man is close to Lawrence Bishnoi, who was named by the Punjab Director General of Police, previously.

In a recently surfaced video by ANI, Sidhu Moose Wala’s SUV, Mahindra Thar jeep, can be seen taking a right turn along a two-way road while two other vehicles follow it closely. Most reports assume that the two cars were a part of the assassination but there has been no official confirmation from the authorities.

Here’s a look at the clip:

#WATCH | Punjab: A CCTV video shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa district. pic.twitter.com/SsJag33XHb — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

