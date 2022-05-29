Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda celebrated World Menstrual Hygiene Day by painting a wall at Ghatkopar East here on Saturday.

Advertisement

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle of her painting the wall, Navya Naveli wrote: “Just us out here painting a wall mural on periods to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day. This is our attempt to celebrate menstruation and make public places more period friendly.”

Advertisement

Sharing the picture, she captioned it: “Happy World Menstrual Hygiene Day!” After her post, her mother, Shweta Bachchan, gushingly wrote: “Navyaaaaaa. Love you and proud of you baby.”

Her sentiments were shared by a number of netizens, who praised Navya Naveli for spreading a positive message.

Meanwhile, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture where he unveiled Mumbai Joint Commissioner Vishwas Patil’s book on the 26/11 attacks.

He shared the picture on Instagram, where the two personalities can be seen smiling at the camera. Amitabh and Patil are seen holding the book ‘Head Held High’ as they posed for the camera.

Alongside the image, Amitabh wrote: “An Officer and a Gentleman .. but .. When duty calls a fierce policeman to fight and defend the City .. 26/11 .. ‘Head Held High’ by Vishwas Nangre Patil ..Keeping moto of the Police alive & pertinent !… To protect Good and to destroy Evil”

‘Head Held High’ is set in the backdrop of events from the 26/11 attacks in 2008.

Resharing the same photo, Patil thanked Big B for his blessings.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Recalls Humshakals’ Embarrassing Cross-Dressing: “We Were Discussing B*st Size”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram