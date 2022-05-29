In just 9 days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has entered the 100 Crore Club. In fact, it could well have done that in 8 days flat but then missed the feat by just around 1.50 crores. Nonetheless, this has now happened and that’s great news indeed because Bollywood was reeling under the shock of back to back disasters, and one wondered when would the good phase finally return.

Advertisement

The horror-comedy has infused life back into the industry as the collections turned out to be super impressive for the Kartik Aaryan led film on Saturday, what with 11.35 crores more coming in. Compared to Friday’s numbers of 6.52 crores, this is a very good jump all over again with collections almost doubling. The pace is still on for the Anees Bazmee directed film as today the collections would be even higher and it won’t be surprising if at least 13-14 crores more come on, which would be quite impressive.

Advertisement

So far, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected 109.92 crores and the film will go past the 120 crores mark by the time the weekend is through. There are quite a few personal records been broken in the process. While Kartik Aaryan’s highest-grossing film so far was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which had collected 109 crores, Anees Bazmee’s personal best was Salman Khan starrer Ready at 120 crores. Rest assured, there would be much bigger milestones that would be set from this point on as the film is going to have a good run for a few more weeks at least.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Do You Know? KGF Chapter 2 Has Sold The Most Tickets On BookMyShow By Beating Baahubali 2 – (Fact-O-Meter)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram