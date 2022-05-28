KGF Chapter 2 has done the unthinkable in the history of Indian cinema. The first part released in 2018 was a big hit and had made over 200 crores globally. Now, 4 years later, Chapter 2 destroyed all box office records. Speaking of BookMyShow, it has managed to surpass the mammoth-like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The film led by Yash was easily the most awaited film of 2022 but the actual numbers that came in are way beyond everyone’s imagination. People flocked theatres and even after the month of being in theatres, it is still managing to drive crowds. Now as per the latest update coming about India’s leading online movie ticket booking platform, Rocky Bhai’s magic has achieved an unbelievable feat.

As per several reports, KGF Chapter 2 has sold about 17.1 million movie tickets through BookMyShow. It’s an all-time record and the number of Baahubali 2 has been left behind. Interestingly, the Baahubali sequel is much ahead in terms of collection than KGF 2 but it seems like the latter has managed to garner maximum audience from BookMyShow.

Speaking about the box office collection, KGF Chapter 2 has done a business of 1230 crores globally and is still running in theatres.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 was recently made available to rent on Prime Video. With the introduction of ‘Movie Rentals’ on Prime Video, fans of the KGF franchise can get early access to the blockbuster film before it becomes available digitally. Both Prime members and non-Prime members can rent the film for Rs 199 on Prime Video and enjoy this pan-India blockbuster from the comfort of their own homes.

