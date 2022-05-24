Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Shamshera which is releasing in July this year. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is one of the anticipated films of the year 2022 and Ranbir will be returning to the silver screen after Sanju which was released in 2018. Yesterday, the Tamasha actor was snapped with Sanju Baba having a serious conversation and now netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

Sanjay was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 and the film did a tremendous business at the domestic as well as global box office. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film starred Yash and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles and the film has now become a massive franchise which has shattered various blockbuster records at the box office.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt looked dapper as ever in casual attires and netizens are going gaga over their city spotting. Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared the video of two stars on his official Instagram handle.

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to their video, a user on Instagram commented, “Sanjay Dutt be like- beta shadi to ho gyi, ab khush khabri kab suna rahe ho😂😂” Another user commented, “He is saying South movies karne me bahutt fayde he” A third user commented, “WAITING FOR THEIR EPIC FACE OFF IN SHAMSHERA🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Well, indeed we are all waiting for Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt to come together in Shamshera. The film is slated to be released on July 22nd, 2022.

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to their city spotting? Tell us in the comments below.

