Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is well known for helming films like Satya, Nishabd, D Company, and Sarkaar to name a few. Last month he announced on Twitter that he is facing difficulty in releasing Khatra which revolves around lesbians. Now he opens up about it. Scroll down to know more.

RGV has expressed his disappointment when several theatres refused to screen his lesbian film. He also wonders why the subject of homosexuality comes with a lot of stigmas even after section 377 was repealed.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Ram Gopal Varma has revealed how several theatres refused to screen his lesbian film Khatra. The filmmaker said, “Anything related to s*x still remains to be a taboo, and especially something like this or a subject which usually people look down upon or don’t want to talk about it. Even today, despite the Supreme Court repealing section 377, nearly four and a half years back, I don’t think people are willing to talk about it. I have rarely heard people discuss it in public. And when you are forcing it to be put out in the public, everybody’s antenna just goes up.”

“When it comes to my film, we had to find a middle path of not having the themes imposed on the posters and stuff, and the audience discovering about it when they step into the theatre. So, the fight continues. The corporate is more sensitive to public sentiment. Nobody knows how the public will actually react, but they feel that they might feel embarrassed or distasteful,” RGV further added.

Despite the prevalent stigma on homosexuality, Ram Gopal Varma continues to explore varied subjects from lesbian themes to the Telugu web series Dhahanam. The web series star Isha Koppikar in the lead and focuses on revenge set against the backdrop of a Naxalite region. He said, “I wanted to talk about the crimes in the interior region of Andhra Pradesh, but something which comes with a wild west vibe, and that is something I intended to capture.”

So what do you think about Ram Gopal Varma’s opinion on films and web series exploring the themes of homosexuality? Let us know in the comments.

