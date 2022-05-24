KRK is back at targeting Khans like he’s done a million times in the past. But this time he claims that Salman Khan, Aamir Khan’s career is over. The only one who can still survive in the race is Shah Rukh Khan, only and if Dunki performs well at the box office. Scroll below for all he has to say.

Advertisement

SRK was last seen in Zero in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film failed to connect with the audience and Aanand L Rai witnessed a flop with his direction. Ever since, Shah Rukh had been on a break reconsidering all his projects. He finally will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and also has a cameo in Brahmastra.

Advertisement

Kamaal R Khan has now left a prediction on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. He claims that the film could save SRK’s career only if it rakes in at least 150-200 crore at the box office. Otherwise, just like the other Khans, it will also mark an end of the superstar’s career.

KRK tweeted, “All Khans are totally finished. Only #SRK can remain in the race if his film #Dunki will be able to do ₹150-200Cr business with his too much of over acting. If that film will do less than ₹100Cr business, then his career will be finished forever.”

For the unversed, Dunki is comedy flick that stars Taapsee Pannu as the leading actress. Albeit, Shah Rukh Khan barely cares about opinions because he’s currently busy working hard for his upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, Pathan is slated for a 2023 release and will witness SRK’s comeback to Bollywood. Before that Brahmastra will witness him in a cameo role and fans have been really excited for that as well.

Dunki, on the other hand, is slated for a December 2023 release.

Must Read: Weekly Horoscope From May 23 To May 29, 2022: Gemini To Be Victim Of Work Politics, Overseas Trip For Pisces!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram