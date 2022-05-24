Weekly Horoscope From May 23 To May 29, 2022: A new week has begun and one surely wants to be sure about what they should expect. In terms of relationships, careers and health, being aware and cautious is as important as it can get!

From Gemini to Pisces and Taurus, check out the Weekly horoscope for the upcoming week below:

Aries – This week you might indulge in some charity work along with your friends. This will add to your good fortune.

Taurus – This week you might witness some dispute at work and at home. You are advised to handle the situation very tactfully without losing your calm.

Gemini – You might be the victim of some gossip at your workplace. Gemini people, sharing your secrets with strangers.

Cancer – Travelling to a religious place in on the cards. This will bring some good news in the family.

Leo – You are advised to pay special attention to your child’s health and education. Try to spend more time with your children to know them better.

Virgo – This week you might feel lazy and lethargic. Try to include regular workout session in your daily routine to energize your mind, body and soul.

Libra – There might be a dispute in the family over petty issues. This will impact your mental health and peace of the home. Avoid indulging into any kind of argument at home and at work. Do regular meditation.

Scorpio – It will be a busy week at the work front. You might neglect your family get together. Try maintaining a work-life balance.

Sagittarius – This week will be very crucial for students preparing for competitive exams. Try to maintain your focus on your decided target to get the desired results in the future.

Capricorn – You might be reunited with a long lost friend. This reunion will be fruitful for you and your family.

Aquarius – This week an old disease might reappear which will bother you. Consult the doctor immediately and discuss the health issues with your parents.

Pisces – An overseas trip with loved ones is on the cards. Avoid spending on useless items. Save enough money for your travel to gain more experiences in your life.

Predictions By: Pandit Jagannath Guruji

