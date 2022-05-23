Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are undeniably one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood film industry. The duo began developing feelings for each while shooting for Tashan (2008) and on October 16, 2012, they married in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple is now parents to Taimur Ali Khan (5 1/2 years) and Jehangir Ali Khan (1 year).

But do you know about the time the rumours began circulating about their romantic relationship? Well, we have got our hands on a video interview of a photographer who used to click celebrity pics during that time. In the video, the photojournalist recalls one of the first times he ever clicked them together and their reaction to seeing the media out of the restaurant they were dining at.

Narrating the story of how he landed at Bandra restaurant to click Kareena Kapoor (now Khan) and Saif Ali Khan, this entertainment photographer said, “We got a tip ki Kareena aur Saif Bandra ke kissi restaurant me dinner le raha hai. Zyada security thi waha hotel ke bahar – unse dosti kiya.”

Continuing further about clicking Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on a date night then, the photojournalist added, “Thodi dher mein – suddenly dono ek saath mein bahar aaya. Picture jaise shuru kiya lene, Kareena Kapoor chilale lagi (saying) ‘Please don’t do this. Aap mera photo mat nikale.’ Aur Saif ekdum nervous – uska chehra dhekne layak tha. Aisa ho gaya woh ki kya ho raha hai.”

He then added, “Fir dono chale gaye andar – wapis hotel ke andar chale gaye. That time tak hum logo ne bahot sare pictures shoot kiya tha lekin hum logo ka aisa tha ki aur pictures milna chahiye – kyuki bahar toh ayenge woh log. Fir Saif ek dum ghusse mai aake bolne laga Abhi Mera picture joh shoot kiya apne, i will beat you (if you click me again, I’ll beat you’ll). Mai tumhara camera toodh dunga. (I’ll break your camera).’

The photojournalist commenting on Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first spotted together said, “Maine socha ki already hum ko pictures mil gaya hai toh zyada bhais nahi karna hai inke saath. Toh (usse) kaha ‘theek hai. nahi karna hai aur pictures shoot tumhara. ” Check out the video

Well, as much as they wanted to hide it then we are happy to see them happily married with their mini-mes now.

