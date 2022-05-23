Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has delivered some mind-blowing films with his flabbergasting acting skills. In no time the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl star has found some immense fame, stardom and fans through his incredible contribution to the industry.

Not just this acting skill, the actor is also pretty famous for his dressing choices and of course his ‘care a damn’ attitude. While some troll him for this, many of his fans are gaga over this quirky nature of the actor, which in turn makes his fans want to abide by anything the Padmaavat actor says.

While speaking about this, did you know that once Ranveer Singh had made his male fans take their pants off publicly? Yes, you read that right. Back in the year 2016, during a store launch’s promotional event. Ranveer had made his male fans strip naked in front of many eyes,

The theme of the promotional event was ‘Don’t hold back’, and sticking to this theme when Ranveer Singh was asked to distribute a few pairs of jeans to the gathered fans. The actor then chose a few male fans from the crowd and asked them to take off their pants to show off their ‘dare to bare’. His fans didn’t think twice and just followed what was told to them. After they stripped from their jeans, they gave them away to the actor who then dumped them in a bin and gifted each of the make fans with new jeans (from the particular store launch).

Apart from this, Ranveer also rapped, danced and had put on an energetic performance during the promotional event for the store launch. He indeed is a crazy bugger, and we love him for that!

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh stripping his fans semi-naked publicly? Let us know in the comments below.

