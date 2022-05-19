Promotion of tobacco and ghutka brands by Bollywood celebs has become a raging topic of discussion on social media lately and all of it started with a new Vimal ad advertisement. Akshay Kumar was previously called out by the internet for being a part of one such advertisement which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn as well. In the latest turn of events, SRK, Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan have landed in fresh legal trouble after a case was registered against them.

For the unversed, the whole episode spiraled when netizens noticed that Akshay has also joined the group of actors who promote tobacco products, they flooded social media with comments condemning his choice. Most people made a big deal out of it because Akki appears in an (almost) anti-smoking ad which plays right before every Indian film in theatres. As a reaction, Khiladi Kumar even issued an apology and clarified that he won’t be endorsing it anymore.

According to Times Now, in a recent turn of events, an activist named Tamanna Hashm, from Muzaffarpur, filed a case against Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan for promoting these unhealthy tobacco-related products. The case mentions sections 468, 467, 439, and 120B and a date has already been allotted by the court for hearing.

The charge sheet also reportedly says that actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan are using their popularity for the wrong purposes in ‘greed’ of money. The hearing is expected to happen on 27th of this month.

In 2021, Amitabh Bachchan had walked out of a chewing tobacco brand deal stating that he was unaware about certain details related to the brand.

