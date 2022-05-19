The 2005 release No-Entry starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan was an absolute classic entertainer and that’s just undeniable. Since the news of the film getting a sequel has made headlines, fans are just all game for it.

Advertisement

For the unversed back in 2019, filmmaker Boney Kapoor had confirmed that the Salman starrer would be getting a sequel. During his conversion with a leading media portal Kapoor had stated, “Yes, No Entry 2 will be made. I don’t know when exactly I’ll start. But, FINALLY, I have cracked the script with Anees Bazmee. This movie is very special to me because I remember when No Entry happened, I released it on my strength as the team was apprehensive. And, the rest, as they say, is history!”

Advertisement

Well, now the latest scoop on the most awaited sequel No Entry Mein Entry (the title, for those who are unaware) here and this time the one who spilt some exciting beans on it is none other than the film’s director Anees Bazmee.

While talking about No Entry Mein Entry, Anees Bazmee has now confirmed that he will be working on the film right after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that’s just about the release this week. During his conversation with Pinkvilla, he said, “My next film is No Entry Mein Entry. I met Salman Bhai recently and he has asked me to start work on that film. We had met for a narration and he really liked the script. It’s work in progress on No Entry Mein Entry. After writing over 50 films, my aim is to do good work and make good films going forward. No Entry Mein Entry is going to be a great entertainer.”

Talking about the script and how Salman Khan and filmmaker Boney Kapoor loved it, Anees Bazmee said, “Salman Bhai loves the script, Boney Ji loves the script and if you ask me, it’s a beautiful script. We had this basic idea long back but could not crack it into a screenplay. That’s one of the reasons why it took us so long to make part two. But now, it’s happening. It’s a double role comedy.”

Are you excited to watch No Entry Mein Entry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Cannes 2022: Move Over Urvashi Rautela & Pooja Hegde’s Look, Hina Khan Steals The Thunder With Her Black Sultry Semi-Sheer Ensemble, Netizens Label Her As ‘Queen’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube