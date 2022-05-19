Bollywood divas are making us proud globally and how. From Deepika Padukone being a part of Cannes jury to Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia walking the red carpet at the prestigious event. Well, now Hina Khan has reached the French Riviera and is breaking the internet with her all-black ensemble. The beauty has left the internet speechless with her latest look and we are totally drooling over it. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures below.

Hina shared her first look from Cannes 2022 yesterday and wore a beautiful red outfit by Rami Al Ali. Her fans were still processing her look from yesterday and the beauty has now shared a fresh look donning an all-black attire and oh my my, she looks glamorous as ever. Let’s take a look at the outfit details below.

Hina Khan wore a bodycon dress at Cannes 2022 by Fovari which happens to be an Italian couture brand. The dress has delicate details and features a high-neckline with semi-sheer bodice and tulle drapes attached to it. The floor-sweeping train in the dress has truly stolen the show for us.

The drama in Hina Khan’s black ensemble is nothing short of ‘GIVING’ and she has totally stunned the fans and fashion critics with her bold black attire. She styled her look with matching heels, minimalistic jewellery with a bracelet and earrings. For makeup, the actress donned brown lips, loads of highlighter and shimmery eyelids with bold defining brows and a dash of dramatic mascara on the eyes.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Hina Khan has totally nailed the look and how. Netizens are now reacting to her pictures and labelling as ‘Queen’ in the comments section.

What are your thoughts on Hina’s look from Cannes 2022? Tell us in the comments below.

