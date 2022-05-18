Deepika Padukone made a ravishing appearance at The Cannes Film Festival 2022 yesterday. Also representing India as a Jury member, the Gehraiyaan actress opted for a Sabyasachi saree on day 1. The attire looked great but netizens weren’t impressed with her hairstyle and eye makeup. In addition, users feel pathetic for her ears. Scroll below for details.

DP looked sensuous in a black and golden sequined saree. She tied her hair in a bun but it was too huge and instead looked unnecessary to many. The diva complimented her looks with heavy pair of earrings and a couple of hand rings along with a matching band on the hair.

In one of the viral pictures posted by Deepika Padukone, fans could notice how her earrings were clearly in an uncomfortable situation being stretched with the heavy earrings. Many felt sorry, sad and even backlashed her for prioritizing fashion over comfort.

Reacting to pictures of Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival, a user wrote, “Her ear lobes are screaming for help.”

Another commented, “Feeling sad for her ear”

A user wrote, “Log fashion ke liye khud ko itna Kyu torchure karte hain. Her ears ….”

“Poor ear lobe,” commented another.

A user wrote, “Make-up and hairstyle is a big nay.”

“Ise Acha to India me pehanti he Cannes ke liye kafi simple look lag raha he kuch wow look nahi dikh raha,” a fan wrote.

“Bakwass looking…. Really,” wrote another.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone had been busy shooting for Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, The Intern Remake among other projects in the pipeline.

