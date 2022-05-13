Self-proclaimed film critic and former Bigg Boss contestant KRK is infamous for taking digs at Bollywood celebs and giving kisses to actresses to begin his day. He is now mocking Yashraj Films’ upcoming releases like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and a few more. Scroll down to know more.

Kamaal Rashid Khan is never out of the news. Never out of controversy. He is a classic case of turning a nobody into a celebrity in a span of a few years. Often times he had landed into trouble for dragging actors, directors and producers into nasty digs. Nevertheless, he continues to do so.

Now KRK took to Twitter and called all the Aditya Chopra headed YRF’s upcoming films, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj a ‘flop’.

He tweeted, “Producer #AdiChopra problem doesn’t finish on the flop #Jayeshbhai! The next release is Karnama #Prithviraj and Then Maha Karnama #Shamshera and then the greatest Karanama #Pathan!🤪😁 Means YRF will make a record of 8 disasters in a row.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Producer #AdiChopra problem doesn’t finish on the flop #Jayeshbhai! Next release is Karnama #Prithviraj and Then Maha Karnama #Shamshera and then greatest Karanama #Pathan!🤪😁 Means YRF will make a record of 8 disasters in a row. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 13, 2022

Previously, KRK took an indirect dig at Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut. The Deshdrohi actor called Salman ‘Budhaoo’ and Kangana ‘Deedi’. He wrote, “Now Budhaoo and Deedi have become best friends. So Budhaoo and Deedi Ek Taraf and rest of Bollywood Doosri Taraf. I am loving it.”

Now Budhaoo and Deedi have become best friends. So Budhaoo and Deedi Ek Taraf and rest of Bollywood Doosri Taraf. I am loving it. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 13, 2022

His tweet came a day after Kangana hailed Salman for supporting her on Instagram. She thanked the Bollywood superstar and called him ‘Dabangg hero heart of gold’ after he shared the Dhaakad trailer on social media.

The Queen actress wrote, “Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold…I will never say again that I am alone in this industry…thank you from the entire Dhaakad team.”

