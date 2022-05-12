Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following in not just India but across the globe and most of it has to do with the array of characters he has played in the past. Some of his movies have become Bollywood classics over the years, most of it belonging to the romantic-drama genre. If you are a fan of the actor, you are probably already looking forward to his and director Rajkumar Hirani’s collaborative project, Dunki, and we now have some exciting news for the fans.

For the unversed, SRK and Hirani had previously announced the film through a creative promotional video which instantly boosted the hype around this film. In the clip, Shah Rukh can be seen longing to do a film with the director, impressed with his line of work so far. Even though he seems skeptical about the title of the film, he can be seen convincing himself that he should be doing anything to collaborate with the director. He even decides to drop the iconic hand gesture, which he is quite famous for.

In a recent turn of events, an alleged picture from the sets of Dunki can be seen going viral on social media. A bunch of fans shared a photograph where a group of people including Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani can be seen posing for the cameras alongside a bunch of other crew and cast members.

Fans seemed utterly impressed with how young and charming Shah Rukh Khan looks even after all these years. He can be seen dressed in an all-black attire topped with a pair of matching shades and properly set hair. Some people can also be seen discussing whether this will be SRK’s look in Dunki or are they just playing around with the fans. Have a look.

“😂😂😂 2023 .. they all scared.. ye Darr acha hai”, a fan wrote

“All this Movies will come and go but SRK is always king 🙌🔥 he will be back 💪🏻 🔥”, a netizen wrote

“Wow Full Veer Pratab Singh Vibes 🥰 “, a fan, giving Veer Zaara reference wrote.

“Bhgwan na kre ki koi south ko movie iske time hi release ho jaye 😢”, a concerned citizen mentioned,

Here are a few more reactions:

Nice to see SRK In his original avatar. The long hair and beards are nice but it’s nice to see his original look — S.M.R (@smrfilms) May 11, 2022

That's a lovely group photo, thanks @SRKUniverse @iamsrk You are looking so good sweetheart 😍 just like I knew that you would 🤗 #dunki22dec2023 pic.twitter.com/77mi6QIa5F — Lina (@ShahRukhsWorld) May 11, 2022

Srk is looking so good in short hair 🤩 — Sashank Patnaik (@PatnaikSashank) May 11, 2022

