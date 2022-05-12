Kartik Aaryan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The actor isn’t leaving any stones unturned with the promotions of the same. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Earlier today, Kartik was spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Ahmedabad and was seen posing with the CISF officer and is getting trolled by netizens for the same. Scroll below to watch the video.

Kartik is one actor who makes a buzz wherever he goes. The actor is really popular among the girls audience in the country and enjoys a fan following of over 24 million followers on Instagram. He keeps the fans entertained by giving a glimpse of his personal and professional life on the photo-sharing site.

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan arrived in his Mini Cooper at the Airport and was reportedly leaving for Ahmedabad for the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The actor was donning a casual look with blue track pants that he paired with a white t-shirt and a statement jacket over it.

Kartik Aaryan styled his look with a pair of sneakers and a cap. Take a look at his video below:

He’s one stunner, isn’t he?

Reacting to his video, a user on Instagram commented, “Hero hm banate attitude sale ya late hai 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” Another user commented, “I don’t find him a good actor at all,he is just over hyped.” There was also a section on social media who was going crazy over the video and dropped heart emojis in the comments section under it.

What are your thoughts on Kartik Aaryan posing with a CISF officer at the airport? Tell us in the space below.

