Atlee Kumar’s film tentatively titled ‘Lion’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra has been making headlines for the past few months. Now the film is yet again making headlines after comedian-actor Sunil Grover came on board for the film.

Advertisement

The comedian-actor shocked everyone to the core when reports claimed that he suffered a heart attack and subsequently underwent heart surgery towards the end of the last year. Now the actor has returned to work and even conducted an AMA on Twitter.

Advertisement

Sunil Grover responded to a few questions such as his experience of working with SRK in Atlee’s film and Sunflower 2 update. He also joked around a little as usual. A user, who was seemingly a Shah Rukh Khan fan, asked the comedian, ‘Sir SHAHRUKH KHAN Saab k Saath kaam Karne Ka experience Kaisa laga ?’

The Bharat actor replied, “Dream come true.” Another fan asked him, “Tum jahan voiceover karwaty thay, ab us jaga meri baat chalao na. Tumko bhi commission donga. Kya khyal hai. Awaz to meri achi hai.” To which Grover replied in his trademark humour, “Aapka manager hee bann jata hoon. Aapki Awaaz achhi hai Toh.”

A third user asked Sunil Grover whether he has peace of mind after finding success in the film industry. The latter had a good piece of advice for the fan. He wrote, “Peace of mind has nothing to do with success. I feel you get peace of mind when you want to.”

The Tandav actor also gave an update on Sunflower 2 and gave replies to several of other fans on Twitter during his AMA session. Take a look at the conversation below:

Dream come true. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 10, 2022

Aapka manager hee bann jata hoon. Aapki Awaaz achhi hai Toh. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 10, 2022

Peace of mind has nothing to do with success. I feel you get peace of mind when you want to. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 10, 2022

Will inform soon. :) — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 10, 2022

Humari building ka Raju. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 10, 2022

Khilega dobara. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 10, 2022

Ab छोटी भी इतनी छोटी नहीं रही। थोड़ी मोटी हो गयी है। — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 10, 2022

I just pretend. I am not. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) May 10, 2022

So what do you think about Sunil Grover’s response to his fans’ questions? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Revealed Getting Punched On Her Chest By A Guy & Fainting On The Road, Said “There’s Couldn’t Be A Trauma Worse…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube