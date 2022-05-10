Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the wholesome films that everyone loves watching on repeat. With grand sets, over the top songs and the humungous lineup of talented star cast became the talking point of the film. However, not many are aware that Shah Rukh Khan was going through a rough patch during the filming of the Karan Johar’s film and Jaya Bachchan felt very sad for the superstar.

KJo’s film which was released in the year 2001 also stars, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, with a cameo appearance by Rani Mukerji. Reportedly, the family drama film emerged as a major commercial success, both domestically and internationally. The film went on to win several awards including five Filmfare Awards.

Meanwhile, during the shooting of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shah Rukh Khan was going through a personal issue which is still unknown. Among all the cast members it was Jaya Bachchan who used to talk to SRK about the issue and how she was feeling maternal towards him.

A clip was shared on Dharma Productions’ Instagram page, where Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director Karan Johar recalled the incident. The filmmaker said, “During the filming of K3G, Jaya ji used to always come and say I feel so bad for Shah Rukh Khan, he is going through so much trouble. Shah Rukh was going through a lot of problems at that point in time.”

KJo added, “She said I feel so awful for him. I just feel so him it’s not funny. And I know it’s so much the character.”

Further recalling an incident from the sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan Johar added, “There’s a sequence, she just walks towards Shah Rukh Khan’s photograph, just puts her hand and feels her son’s presence and gets teary and emotional. Camera rolled and she just walks up to that photograph and felt his face and she just cried without any glycerine or anything. I think it was all heart. But you see it only for Jaya ji’s performance because there’s 100 percent feeling in that shot.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback stories.

