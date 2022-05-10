Legendary Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma is no more with us. The artist was suffering from Kidney related issues for the past few months, however, he died this morning after suffering from cardiac arrest. As everyone remembers him, we came across a throwback interview of him when the musician revealed he was offered a role in Amitabh Bachchan’s Saat Hindustani.

The late music composer was credited for making the Santoor a popular classical instrument. Although it was a folk instrument, but it became an Indian classical due to the artists’ internationally recognized playing style.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma might have never thought of becoming an actor as he started learning instruments at a very young age. However, when the offer came, the artist was quite shocked. A few years back, he recalled the time when he was offered Saat Hindustani, he told DNA, “Yes. That was really out of the blue. I was in the studios where filmmaker Khwaja Ahmed Abbas was explaining a situation and footage to musicians for background.”

“Later he called me aside. I thought he wanted to tell me something specific but he offered me Saat Hindustani as an actor. ‘Dikhate-bolte bhi theek ho… kad-kaathi bhi sahi hai’,” Pandit Shivkumar Sharma added.

However, his love for music was way too great and here’s how he simply refused the offer. The music composer said, “I folded my hands and said I wanted to pursue music.”

In his book, ‘Shiv Kumar Sharma: The Man and His Music’, the artist mentioned the same story along with the time when V Shantaram offered him to become a music director in one of his films.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was just 17 when the filmmaker came with the offer. He rejected that proposal citing his calling lay elsewhere.

Team Koimoi sends heartfelt condolences to the musician’s family. May his soul rest in peace!

