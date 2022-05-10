Aamir Khan has been making a lot of noise over his recent pool party celebrations. The family had been celebrating his daughter’s birthday and all of them could be seen in swimwear. However, a lot of eyeballs were grabbed over Ira Khan cutting her birthday cake in that attire and sharing pictures on social media. Scroll below for what KRK has to say about it all.

This isn’t the first time that Kamaal R Khan is taking digs at Aamir. Previously, he’s mocked his divorce with Kiran Rao and even dragged Fatima Sana Shaikh into the scenario. Apart from that, he’s also made comments on Laal Singh Chaddha and how it will work at the box office.

KRK took to his Twitter today morning and shared his thoughts on the entire Ira Khan bikini controversy. He wrote, “I don’t have any problem at all, what Aamir Khan does at his home. But why to post such photos on social media? At least keep your family’s some secrets.”

It remains unknown to what secrets KRK is talking about but the tweet surely isn’t in the good taste for Aamir Khan or his daughter Ira Khan.

I don’t have any problem at all, what Amir Khan does at his home. But why to post such photos on social media? At least keep your family’s some secrets. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Sona Mohapatra took to her Twitter and came in support of Ira. “All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices.Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India,” she had tweeted.

Many even took to the comment section and slammed Sona for her take but she clapped back like a pro.

