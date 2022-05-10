Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, is known for bashing Bollywood celebrities left, right and centre. After taking potshots at Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, the self-proclaimed critic is back at Akshay Kumar and his upcoming film Prithviraj. Scroll below to know more.

Ever since the first poster of Akshay’s magnum opus has been revealed, Kamaal has been bashing the film non-stop. Recently, he trolled Akshay for doing a Vimal Elaichi advertisement and called him out for his double standards. The latest dig is now about the trailer of Akshay‘s magnum opus.

KRK has reviewed the trailer of Prithviraj, and he has called the film disaster even before its release. He feels the film will fall as there’s no powerful villain in it. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Many people are commenting on my video to tell me that Sanjay Dutt is not playing Mohammed Ghori in #Prithviraj Instead #Sonu and #Sanju helping Prithviraj. It means there is no powerful villain in the film. Means it will be a biggest disaster of 2022. Congrats to @akshaykumar.”

Many people are commenting on my video to tell me that Sanjay Dutt is not playing Mohammed Ghori in #Prithviraj Instead #Sonu and #Sanju helping Prithviraj. It means there is no powerful villain in the film. Means it will be a biggest disaster of 2022. Congrats to @akshaykumar — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 10, 2022

Meanwhile, recently Kamaal made a derogatory statement about Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Twitter over his flop Heropanti 2. He had written, “Kamaal R Khan tweeted, “How can anyone give role to most Sadela Insaan in Bollywood Nawazuddin in any film? If you do this then definitely you are a mentally bankrupt and disturbed film maker.”

