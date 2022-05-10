Prithviraj trailer is creating a lot of buzz for its cast and authenticity. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the titular character in the film while Manushi Chillar will be the leading lady. Looking at the grandeur, it is safe to say that the film has been made with a massive budget. Meanwhile, we came across a report about the fees that the cast will be taking for this period drama. Scroll below to know more.

Apart from the two stars, the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial also features, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari in other important characters. Reportedly, the film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan.

The trailer of Prithviraj was unveiled yesterday and it received an extremely positive response, even Akshay Kumar shared how proud he felt playing Prithviraj Chauhan in the film. Meanwhile, a recent report by TellyChakkar reveals the tentative salaries of the cast of YRF’s upcoming film.

Akshay Kumar

Although Akshay Kumar has played numerous characters but the role of Prithviraj Chauhan will be new for the superstar. As per reports, the actor has taken almost Rs 60 Crore to play the titular character.

Manushi Chillar

Ever since she won Miss World 2017 pageant, she has created a lot of buzz. She will make her Hindi film debut playing the role of Sanyogita, for which the actress has charged Rs. 1 Crore for her character.

Sonu Sood

In Prithviraj, the actor will be seen in a key role and people are really excited to watch him on the big screen. For the YRF film, Sood has taken around Rs 3 Crore.

Sanjay Dutt

After KGF Chapter 2, Dutt will be seen playing the character of Kaka Kanha. His presence in any film is enough as his fan following has grown tremendously over the years. Reportedly the actor has charged Rs 5 Crore for the film.

Manav Vij

Manav will play the main antagonist, Muhammad Ghori in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. The actor who has done some prominent roles in other films has taken around Rs 10 lakhs for the YRF’s period drama.

