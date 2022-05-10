In the last few years, the film industry has got a whole new direction. Not only has the budget increased manifold, but even the salaries of the stars have touched the sky. Digging more into salaries, Baahubali star Prabhas is at the top, while Shah Rukh Khan has made his presence felt with Pathaan. Scroll below to know more about the highest-paid Indian actors.

Without wasting any time, let’s get started:

Prabhas – The Baahubali actor is currently the highest-paid Indian actor. He is a man with zero haters and is loved for his charm. Needless to say, the superstar enjoys a pan-Indian appeal and is the biggest crowd-puller in the country today. Despite not-so-good films post Baahubali 2, Prabhas is still in huge demand. Reportedly, he has cracked a deal of 150 crores for Spirit, which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Akshay Kumar – Khiladi Kumar just misses the first spot and is currently the 2nd highest-paid Indian actor. If reports are to be believed, he has been paid 135 crores for his upcoming film Ram Setu. Moving a step further, for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, he is reportedly getting 140-150 crores.

Salman Khan – Dabangg Khan is in the 3rd spot. Salman mostly works for his home production, but after years, he has collaborated with Sajid Nadiadwala and it’s for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reportedly, he has signed a film with a fee of 125 crores. And believe us, this is said to be discounted rate.

Rajinikanth – The actor in his 70s is still relevant on the list. Even though his recent films haven’t performed as per expectations, the superstar still is in huge demand. Reportedly, for the last couple of films, the actor has charged 118 crores.

Thalapathy Vijay – Vijay is one of the biggest Tamil stars and has one of the most devoted fan clubs. The actor delivered a mega success during the pandemic with Master. Reportedly, for Beast, Vijay charged a whopping 100 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan – Shah Rukh, despite staying away from big screens for around 4 years, has made his presence felt thanks to his comeback film, Pathaan. The film is produced by YRF and if reports are to be believed, he has signed the film for 100 crores as his salary.

Allu Arjun – The Pushpa star gained pan-Indian stardom with his blockbuster hit, Pushpa. The craze for this Icon Star is so huge that he has been offered multiple big-budget films. Reportedly, out of all the films that have been offered, Allu has liked the script of Atlee’s film. It will be helmed by Lyca Productions, which has reportedly offered Allu 100 crores as fees.

Mahesh Babu – Last but not least is Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. After Prabhas, he’s the highest-paid Telugu actor. His stardom needs no explanation and reportedly he charged 70 crores for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

