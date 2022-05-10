Celebrities have lately been on the radar over their brand endorsements. Alia Bhatt was being trolled yesterday over terming sugar “unhealthy” but still promoting brands containing sweet. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar have been at the receiving end of hate over their association with Gutka selling brand. A fan confused Ajay Devgn with Suniel Shetty and slammed the latter. Scroll below for what continued.

Recently, Akshay Kumar was being massively targeted over promoting Elaichi product of Vimal, a brand that also sells tobacco. This did not go down well with netizens who massively backlashed him. Owing to all the negativity, the Prithviraj actor announced that he was stepping down as a brand ambassador and promised to donate the remuneration fee for a good cause.

A picture on Twitter was going viral that witnessed Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan’s ad of Vimal. It was captioned, “Itne ad dekh liye iss Highway pe ki ab Gutkha khaane ka mann kar raha hai (I have seen so many ads on this highway that I feel like having some tobacco)”

Reacting to the same, another user tagged Suniel Shetty and wrote, “Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you’re kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way. Don’t lead India to cancer nation stupids.”

Suniel Shetty did not hold himself back and responded, “Bhai tu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de (Brother, adjust your glasses or change them).”

The user realized his mistake and apologized, “Hello @SunielVShetty. Sorry it was just mistag and i didn’t mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love. It should be (@ajaydevgn). As I am your fan your name ups always first in tag.”

Check out the Twitter thread below:

Bhai thu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de 🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 9, 2022

