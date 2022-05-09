Over the years Ajay Devgn has given us one after the other best performances in the Bollywood industry. Whether it be action, comedy or even horror the actor has come shining on the top. Talking about horror or thriller one of Ajay’s main roles was Kali Pratap Singh from Karan Johar’s Kaal.

Talking about the same, did you know that Ajay was not Karan’s first choice for the movie? Read on to know the name of the actor, and we are sure it will leave you shocked! Check out the details below.

It so happened that the movie Kaal which was directed by Karan Johar was first pitched to Shahid Kapoor. The Kabir Singh actor was offered to play the role of Kali Pratap Singh. But the latter rejected the idea and then it was offered to Ajay Devgn. Fortunately, Ajay accepted the role and gave us a mind-blowing horror film. It is to be noted that if the Kaminey actor had accepted the role then the movie would have been the first-ever collaboration of Shahid and Karan.

If only Shahid Kapoor would have accepted the role. However that year (2005) itself Kapoor went on to give a blockbuster with Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Meanwhile, the film ‘Kaal’ also stars actors like John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Vishal Malhotra, Kushal Punjabi, Esha Deol and Lara Dutta along with Ajay Devgn. The movie revolves around the story of Kali who is a village chief who joins Krish, a wildlife expert and a few tourists to battle a supernatural entity who is responsible for a lot of murders in the forest. The movie also has a cameo dance number by Malika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan.

On the professional front, Ajay recently made his entry on the big screen with the movie Runway 34. The actor starred alongside actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aakanksha Singh, Avinash Kuri, Boman Irani and many more. Along with this, the actor will also be seen in a sports drama called Maidaan which is an Amit Sharma directorial and will be released on 3rd June 2022.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in the Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial Jersey. The movie was released on 22nd April 2022 and shows the story of a talented cricketer who quit in his early and came back in his late 30s just to represent India once.

