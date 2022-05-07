Bollywood actors have always been quite transparent about their struggles with their addictions. From alcohol to cigarettes, the actors and actresses of B-town have always been vocal to their fans about their struggles with the same. Yesterday, we got you, Shah Rukh Khan, talking about his ‘smoking’ addiction, today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Ajay Devgn during an interview spoke about his addiction to cigarettes. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Being an actor is a stressful job. From looking a certain way to box office pressure, they don’t usually talk about it but we all know the kind of stress they deal with in their day to day lives. And everyone has their own way of dealing with stress, some start drinking whereas some start smoking.

Back in the day, in an interview with Zoom, Ajay Devgn once opened up on his smoking habit and revealed how many cigarettes in a day he smokes. The actor said, “I do smoke once in a while, but I don’t smoke 100 cigarettes a day anymore like before’’.

How does Ajay Devgn maintain such a good physique after smoking these many packs of cigarettes in a day? We really want to know.

Besides his smoking habit, the Gold actor also spoke revealed his biggest critic in life which happens to be his daughter Nysa Devgan. Ajay said, “She is intense. It’s like she will tear off your clothes. Even if I make her listen to a song, she will be like ‘What is this? You have become old. What has happened to your taste?”

That’s every daughter ever. Haha!

