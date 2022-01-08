Ajay Devgn has climbed up his way to the ladders and is one of the most successful stars Bollywood is blessed with. Kajol, on the other hand, is no less and is even worshipped by many fans. Their daughter Nysa Devgan hasn’t entered Bollywood yet but the star kid has got more than the necessary attention. She is being now trolled over an old video that has surfaced on the internet. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

As most know, Nysa has easily been a target of trolls time and again. Trolls stooped down so low that she was once targeted over visiting a salon post her grandfather’s demise. Her fashion choices are under the radar completely and often are at the receiving end of a backlash.

Advertisement

Now, an old video of Nysa Devgan is going viral. The star kid could be seen enjoying some fun time with his friends making TikTok videos. In the clip, they could be seen trying their hands on a viral Instagram challenge. By the end of it, the trio twerk, and the frame is lit!

The viral video has been shared by a fan club, @nysadevganx with the caption, “oh @nysadevgan girl hmu and I’ll teach u how to twerk…for free!”

Netizens took to the comment section and began trolling Nysa Devgan for her allegedly ‘inappropriate’ video.

A user wrote, “Film me toh kam tumhe vaise bhi mil jayega ye sb dikhane ki kya jrurt hai”

Another commented, “Pura badan hil raha hai bas… or kuch bacha nahi”

“Famous hone ke liye nanga dance bhi kar sakti hai,” a user commented.

Another shared, “Stop this ridiculous drama”

“Thodi to saram kro Naysa,” a viewer wrote.

Check out the viral video ft Nysa Devgan below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Infected With Covid In Goa? His Father Says, “All Was Well Until He Landed & Walked Out Of The Mumbai Airport”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube