Bollywood’s famous music composer Vishal Dadlani who recently tested positive for COVID 19 has now shared very heartbreaking news of his father, Moti Dadlani’s passing, with all his fans through his Instagram handle.

The music composer/lyricist is known for some of his amazing works in movies like Dostana, Anjaana Anjaani, Kaminey Kurbaan, and many more super hit films.

Vishal Dadlani recently took it to his Instagram handle to share the news of his father, Moti Dadlani’s passing.

On Instagram, Vishal Dadlani uploaded a photo of his father, Moti Dadlani, and captioned the post which read, “Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn’t have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him.”

Vishal also revealed in his post that because of him being COVID positive, he couldn’t meet his father for the last time, nor he was able to hold his grieving mother. His caption further read, “He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days, but I couldn’t go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can’t even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It’s really not fair. I don’t know how to live in a world without him. I’m completely lost.”

This is just so sad! We hope that Vishal heals not only physically but also mentally after going through this horrific ordeal!

Meanwhile, Vishal Dadlani had recently shared an image of his COVID 19 test kit and had announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 even after taking all possible precautions. He also asked all of those who were in his contact to get themselves tested for the virus.

