Dharma Production’s Dostana 2 has been one of the much-anticipated films ever since it was announced. Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were roped in for the film and reportedly 50 per cent of the shoot was completed as well. However, a fallout between the actor and Karan Johar delayed the shoot.

Several reports even claimed that the filmmaker will see a complete revamp with another big actor stepping into Kartik’s shoes. Akshay Kumar’s name even popped up for the role and the filmmaker even faced a massive backlash for ousting Kartik and bringing another actor.

Now it seems Karan Johar is facing a hard time revamping the film. Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, “There was a strong buzz all across that Dostana 2 would be completely reshot with slight tweaking in the script. There was also a talk about Karan Johar approaching his close friend, Akshay Kumar to step into Kartik’s shoes. However now, there is a very strong buzz in the industry that Dostana 2 has been put on the backburner completely.”

Now the Dharma Productions head honcho has given new projects to both Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. He is also teaming up with Akshay Kumar for another film ‘Selfie’. The source also added, “He tried to revamp the film, but when things were taking longer than expected, he decided to put Dostana 2 on hold completely. Janhvi is now doing a film with Sharan Sharma, whereas Lakshya is doing a film with Shashank Khaitan. Akshay on the other hand teams up with Raj Mehta. And with this, Karan has put Dostana 2 silently under the shelf, hoping that it sees the light of day sometime in future.”

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan has moved on and has bagged films like Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Captain India.

Now only time will tell when the Dostana 2 will see the light of the day.

