Bollywood divas Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi are now making headlines in every media portal due to their alleged involvement with infamous con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Sukesh has been arrested by the ED in the case of money laundering. Well, it looks like there has been another twist to the case!

Advertisement

Read on to know what’s the new twist that has been revealed in the 200-crore money laundering case.

Advertisement

According to the latest report by NDTV, Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have now confessed that they received expensive gifts from con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Yup! you read that right.

The reports also further claimed that, as per the ED chargesheet, Sukesh Chandrashekhar had befriended Jacqueline Fernandez by making a spoof call via replicating the office number of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Now, both the actress have confessed that they received lavish gifts by the con-man, during their interrogation round by the ED.

The ED chargesheet also mentioned that, other than Sukesh, they were other six members too who were involved in this case. One of them was Sukesh’s wife Leena Maria Paul, the reports added.

During the question, Nora Fatehi revealed that Sukesh had gifted her a BMW sedan and that his wife had also gifted her a Gucci Bag and an iPhone in the name of ‘token of love’ by her husband Sukesh. Whereas Jacqueline revealed that she was lent a 1.5 lakh dollar loan from the con-man for her family, and also was gifted a horse worth Rs 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh. It’s also been said that Fernandez was also gifted a Mini Cooper that she, later on, returned it back to him.

Isn’t these all gift too much of ‘token of love’ for both the Divas?

What do you think about Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi’s lavish confession on con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Carefree’ Attitude Questioned By Mumbai’s Mayor On Testing COVID Positive: “I Can Understand If Some Teenagers Were Present…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube