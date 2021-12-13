Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is now flashing over the headlines of many media portals for all the wrong reasons. The actress is now in some major trouble because she was named as one of the beneficiaries in alleged con-man Sukesh Chandrasekar’s Rs. 200-crore money laundering case!

Well, it looks like this case isn’t dying anytime soon as the latest reports now claim that the actress has confirmed that she knew the con-man!

As per recent reports by Republic Media Network, Jacqueline Fernandez’s ED charge sheet claims that the actress has confirmed that she knew Sukesh Chandrashekhar, but as Shekhaar Ratna Vela who allegedly claimed to be the owner of Sun TV.

The ED charge sheet read, “Ms Jacqueline Fernandez stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had given her a loan to the tune of USD 150,000 to her sister Ms Geraldine Fernandez in the USA. She also stated that Sukesh had transferred the amount to the tune of Rs 15 lakhs into the bank account of her brother Warren Fernandez in Australia.”

The charge sheet further added, “She also stated that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had purchased a horse called ‘Espuela’ through Suresh Taporia. Apart from that, she received gifts viz 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. 2 pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones. 2 Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned.”

“All these expenses/payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekar out of proceeds of crime acquired through criminal activities related to a Scheduled offence,” the charge sheet concluded.

Looks like Jacqueline is in some real trouble with this con-man!

The trouble for the actress had started at the time when the cheesy pictures of her kissing Sukesh on his cheeks went viral on the internet.

Other than Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi is also said to be involved in the con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, and both the diva were called by the ED for questioning recently.

