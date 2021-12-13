Harnaaz Sandhu created history after she was crowned Miss Universe 2021. In 2000 Lara Dutta won the title and after 21 years Sandhu brings home the prestigious crown. Now that she has won the title, her old interview idolizing Priyanka Chopra goes viral.

As soon as the winner was announced, everyone started showering love on the model. Apart from the Krrish actress, Lara Dutta, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, and many other actors wished the 21-year-old.

Meanwhile, an old interview of Harnaaz Sandhu is going viral when she won the title of Miss Diva 2021. In the video she can be seen praising the Desi Girl, she says, “I love Priyanka Chopra. So whatever lessons I can learn from her is nevertheless. So I will always choose Priyanka.”

Earlier today, when Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 title, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media and wrote, And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India. Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years!”

And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India ✨👏🏽 Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years! https://t.co/sXtZzrNct8 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 13, 2021

When Harnaaz won the title of Miss Diva 2021, she talked about the Dostana star and how she has been her biggest inspiration. The 21-year-old was asked, “Is there an Indian beauty queen you look up to?” She responded, “Priyanka Chopra has been my biggest inspiration. She has created her own brand and represented India not only in beauty pageants but also through her acting and singing talent. She has made India proud and I am hoping to follow her footsteps and bring glory back the way she did.”

Before getting onto the stage for the finale, Harnaaz Sandhu published a post on her Instagram, she wrote, “It has never been my journey, it has been Our journey. I began with baby steps, and as I come closer to the end, I wish to thank all my panelists for being an integral part of my learning. I thank my designers for making me shine at the pageant. Thank you for moulding me into the girl you see on stage today. I’m blessed.”

