With the Omicron cases rising in India, it looks like the deadly virus is all set to strike us for the third time now! The cases of the new virus have now picked up its spreading speed. However, as per the latest reports, it seems like the virus has unfortunately entered B-town. As per reports, it’s been said that Bollywood’s Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her dear friend Amrita Arora have been tested positive for it!

Yes, you have read the right!

As per the latest reports by APB, it’s being said that Kareena Kapoor Khan and her close friend Amrita Arora have contracted the deadly virus and have now been detected positive for it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora just recently attended a party together hosted by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor at her residence in Mumbai. The party was also attended by Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, her manager Poonam Damania Malaika Arora, and Masaba Gupta.

The health status of those who else attended the party is yet to be awaited. Until then, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has instructed those who came in contact with Kareena and Amrita, to undergo an RTPCR test immediately, the reports further state.

Meanwhile, Kareena is all set to be seen in her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya. This film has been directed by Advait Chauhan and is said to be the Hindi remake of the famous Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks and Sally Field. Whereas Amrita was last seen in the film Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and is very active on her social media handles.

If the reports are true, then we hope that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora would get well and all healthy soon!

