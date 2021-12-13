Nora Fatehi has always left us stunned with her appearances. Be it a sultry saree or a bodycon dress, the Saki Saki beauty remains at the top of her game. The actress has now channelled her inner mermaid in a latest post and the pictures are receiving hilarious reactions from the netizens. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

It was recently that Nora was creating noise over her personal life. Pictures of her alongside Guru Randhawa from the beach went viral on social media. It is said that the duo was in Goa and many wonder if they’re dating each other. Now, she’s back in the news again for her alluring appearance.

Advertisement

In a latest post, Nora Fatehi could be seen lying down in a pond like surrounding. She dons a shimmery blouse and pairs it up with a mermaid rainbow customer at the bottom. She pulls of light pink hair for the look and looks absolutely stunning!

“they said “As long as you live under my ocean, you’ll obey my rules” so i left,” Nora Fatehi captioned her post.

This mermaid has truly left us mesmerizing. But more than us, it is netizens who have hilarious reactions on the picture.

A user commented, “yeh wali machli kaha klieg”

Another wrote, “Aaj se mujhe fish psnd hai”

“Dhyan rakhhiiiyo, aaj kal jyada magarmachhbhi ghum rhe hee,” a user mocked.

A comment read, “Aaj kal jalpari bhi photo khichane lagi hai”

A user wrote, “Hyyee meri jal pari”

“Omg! So look so majestically mythical right now! 😮 So so beautiful!” a netizen commented.

Check out the post shared by Nora Fatehi below:

Meanwhile, it is being said that Nora pulled off this look for her upcoming music video.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Fashion updates!

Must Read: Bhushan Kumar & Sajid Nadiadwala Recalls Their 21 Year Journey Together!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube