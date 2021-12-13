Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhushan Kumar have been together entertaining audiences with their songs for over 2 decades now. In its one of a kind association between India’s premier movie producer and music label has given a plethora of in-film music and garnered massive success with various chartbusters hits.

Music, a universal language that has the power to bring people together has been the very foundation of this 21-year-old collaborative journey of Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhushan Kumar. This robust association that started way back in 1999 has given an incredible number of hits over the period of time and few chartbusters like Bala Bala from Housefull 4, Cham Cham from Bhaaghi 2, Khairiyat from Chhichhore have garnered a whopping 1 billion views on YouTube in their individual spheres.

Recollecting the journey of 21 years, Sajid Nadiadwala, Indian film producer, director and owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment says, “T-Series is like a home to me! Bhushan Kumar plays a very important part in my company in supplying some great content and music. Despite of receiving multiple offers from various music companies, I have always worked and will continue working with T-Series because of the quality of work they deliver and the equation we share.”

Sajid Nadiadwala continued, “I met Bhushan Kumar when he was just 19 years old and I saw that spark of music in him which is still alive, rather has grown and that has translated into this long-standing relation. The best part about him is, he understands me and my work very well which has led us churn out various songs across genres garnering immense love and appreciation from people across globe.”

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series adds, “Sajid Bhai has been a strong pillar, he is like a brother figure to me and I am truly grateful to him for the immense support he has shown right from the first film we did together, Har Dil Joh Pyaar Karega. Initially, when not many supported me, he believed in me and has contributed in the success of T-Series. This is definitely more than a mere music label and filmmaker’s association. Having worked together for 21 years together, these years honestly feel like a jiffy but I am really proud of the roads we have paved together through this fulfilling journey.”

That mutual respect for the power of music leads them both down an incredibly fulfilling journey culminating in brilliant works..

