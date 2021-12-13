A lot was being speculated about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. There were rumours that a streaming giant had offered the newlyweds a whopping sum of 100 crores to sell the footage of their marriage. Later, rumours even stated that Amazon Prime had already finalized the deal at 80 crores. But looks like these were all just cooked-up stories!

It is a trend in Bollywood to sell wedding pictures or content. Previously, we had seen Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas collaborate with People TV when they shared glimpses of their Christian wedding on social media. The buzz around VicKat wedding was huge, so for once, people could believe that streaming platforms are going all out to get their hands on it.

But Amazon Prime Video has now quashed the rumours of negotiating for the wedding footage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, let alone buying it. A source close to the platform told Firstpost, “Why would we pay Rs 80 crore for something that is already on the social media? No wedding in India would justify that kind of investment by any OTT platform.”

The source continued, “Those who think up such outrageous amounts must do their math a little more carefully, and come up with at least a plausible figure. The amount being thrown around in the fluff-fuelled portals is embarrassing. Forget Rs 80 crore, we haven’t even negotiated for the wedding video.”

The report also suggests that either Vicky Kaushal or Katrina Kaif’ marketing team went on to spread the rumours in order to create hype around the big day!

VicKat tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on 9th December 2021.

