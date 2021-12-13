Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a lavish but intimate celebration on December 9 at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan. While the wedding was kept away from social media in real-time, the couple, their designer(s) and even their stylish are taking to social media and sharing some images from the celebrations.

A while ago Katrina, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and the actress’ stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania took to social media and shared some images from her D-day. While the images of her making her bridal entry – under a chadar carried by her sisters, look breathtaking, it’s the groom’s reaction to seeing her all dolled up, walking down the aisle that is making us believe in fairy tales. Read on.

A while ago, Katrina Kaif took to social media and shared an appreciation post for her sister. With pictures showing them smiling brightly while escorting her under a chadar to the mandap, the Bharat actress wrote, “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!”

While her caption is super sweet and filled with love for her sisters, it’s Vicky Kausal’s reaction to her entering the mandap area that is melting our hearts. In a now-deleted post by the actress’ stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania, we see the URI actor looking emotional as he smiles a 1000W smile seeing her for the first time in her bridal ensemble. Isn’t that just ‘awww’!

While on the topic of how stunning Vicky Kaushal’s bride looks, let us tell you more about Katrina Kaif’s designer lehenga and jewellery on her big day. We can’t just not talk about it – right? Taking to social media, the designer – Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared a couple of pictures of the bride. Revealing details behind her wedding attire, the designer revealed that she was a classic Sabyasachi bride who paired her ensemble with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Sharing pictures over different posts, the Sabyasachi captioned their posts, “The bride Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif chose a traditional Indian red bridal look. She wears a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran.”

Talking about Katrina Kaif’s jewellery, the actress wore a heavy, traditional gold neckpiece with matching earrings, a detailed maang-patti, a simple but elegant nose ring, bangles and Kaleeras. Sabyasachi’s official, which sharing details about it, took to Instagram and wrote, “The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery @sabyasachijewelry.” Check out stunning pics of the new bride here:

From 1-10, how much did you like Katrina Kaif wedding look? Let us know in the comments below.

