Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are celebrating their 4th Wedding anniversary today. The couple as their fans lovingly address, Virushka, have remained a favourite across the globe. While they have remained the epitome of romance, did you know that Virat never proposed to Anushka? Scroll down to know more

The couple earlier this year welcomed their daughter Vamika. While they never revealed her face yet, the couple’s romance and their PDA via special posts continue to light up the internet. Fans still remember the ‘din shagna da’ moment from their Italian wedding.

Last year, Virat Kohli revealed during an interaction with footballer Sunil Chetri that he never formally proposed to his then-girlfriend now-wife Anushka Sharma. He said, “When you are in love, every day can be the same as Valentine’s Day and can be special. We never felt we needed to do it that way. We always knew we are going to marry each other. There was never a doubt. Once we knew things are going forward, we were happy and excited to start living together. It all happened organically.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a dreamy wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding plans were kept secret till the last moment which is now a common trend seen amongst Bollywood celebrities. However, if it was up to Virat, all the details would have been revealed in just three days.

“We used different names and email id while organising things for our wedding. But, it was not my idea. If it would be in my control, pakka bhaanda foot jaata (I would have revealed everything), from food, decoration and everything. But, shukar hai I was playing a Test match, they managed to keep it a secret,” Virat Kohli said to Sunil Chetri.

The Indian skipper further said, “On a serious note, everyone was briefed to keep things discreet. And, to be honest, with all the hard work and coordination, Anushka did it. Everyone who came knew it was all done by her and they loved every moment of us being together.”

