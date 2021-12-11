After Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan is the megastar the country has ever produced. The superstar has a fan following not only in the country but also abroad. He certainly has that star quality and has great business acumen. SRK once predicted the future of social media that we knew very little about. Scroll down to know more.

Since 2012, social media like YouTube has given us several social media stars which one could have dreamed about. But King Khan had quite accurately predicted it in 2013.

Back when Shah Rukh Khan appeared as a guest on Zee ETC Bollywood, he literally predicted the future! He said that how in the coming years we will witness people who’ll be stars in their own right. He predicted that social media will be a space that will breed stars, influencers, social media celebrities etc.

“I said this some time back that social media and television and the accessibility of these mediums to so many, are going to create very many stars. Only film stars are not going to be stars, only television acting stars are not going to be stars. And when you become a star, it’s a very difficult thing to be a star because one, you lose the ability to surprise every time, second, the fear of failure always resides in your head and third, you’re a public figure so if someone says bad, you have to take it,” SRK said.

Take a look at the video below:

Shah Rukh Khan is a ‘King of Bollywood’ for a reason. His wit and humour not only made us fall in love with him but his intelligence has baffled many of us. All the more reason to fall in love with him once again.

Meanwhile, SRK is returning to the silver screen with his much-anticipated film Pathan. He will be also seen in Atlee‘s film Lion (tentatively titled) opposite Nayanthara. He is also said to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s film which will be based on immigration.

