As Karan Johar prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his second film as director, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G)’ on December 14, he joined choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan to dance to the iconic song ‘Bole Chudiyan’.

Advertisement

Farah took to her Instagram and uploaded a video of herself shaking a leg with her BFF KJo and engaging in banter. She wrote in the caption: “Epic reel for 20 years of an epic film! #20yearsofk3g … @karanjohar so good to know we are still as mad as ever … maybe more.”

Advertisement

Farah and Karan Johar have been close friends for more than two decades and share an impeccable work equation with the choreographer being the Dharma head honcho’s frequent collaborator.

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is KJo’s second film as director and is considered a benchmark in the space of commercial films owing to its powerful starcast of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. The film emerged as a blockbuster and its music continues to be an integral part of wedding celebrations.

Previously, Karan Johar had opened up on the film Shershah‘s success with special emphasis on the tracks. As it became the most-streamed album, Karan said, “It makes me immensely happy that the songs have touched 1 billion audio streams. It feels good to be on the top of the charts and have audiences groove to our tunes.”

Must Read: Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty To Priyanka Chopra – Bollywood Brides & The Whopping Cost Of Their Wedding Rings! Guess The Winner?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube