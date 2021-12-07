Karan Johar hosted Koffee with Karan has grabbed several eyebrows for its controversial statements made by celebrity guests. Similarly, when Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit graced the infamous couch with Juhi Chawla, the actress was ‘scandalised’ when Sidharth Malhotra in an AV made some interesting comments for the actress.

Advertisement

From Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul to Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s notorious statement for Ranbir Kapoor, the show has been always on the news.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, when Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla graced Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar played AVs of young actors who shared their admiration for the actresses’. The AV included actors like Imran Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

While talking about Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra said, “She is a superb dancer and her (dance) move that comes to my mind. Ya, the girl you wanna take to your bedroom.”

His comment left the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress surprised, while Juhi Chawla can be seen giggling. Reacting to the Shershaah actors comment, the actress said, “Ooh, I am scandalised.” She then turned to Karan Johar and asked, “Did he just say that?”

As the AVs ended, the host asked both the Bollywood beauties, “So, what does it feel like when you have young boys lust for you now?” The Devdas actress responded “Very flattering. Wasting your time and mine.” While Juhi added, “I am glad. I think she (Madhuri) answered for both of us.”

Later that year, Sidharth Malhotra graced the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, to promote, Ek Villain. Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit were judging the show. In one of the segments, the Student Of The Year star admired the Dil actress and even went down to on his knees as he invited the actress for a dance.

Must Read: Rhea Kapoor Collaborates With A Footwear Brand For ‘Self Portrait: Tired & Fabulous’ Campaign!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube